Violin-Piano Recital Coming to Noontime Concerts

Karen Bentley Pollick and Daniel Glover (from their Noontime Concerts Web page)
My last notification of a recital presented by Noontime Concerts™ in Old St. Mary’s Cathedral on the south side of Chinatown involved a solo recital by Slovenian classical guitarist Mak Grgić. This was a program of Macedonian and Slovenian music. One week from today, Noontime Concerts will present a duo recital by violinist Karen Bentley Pollick, accompanied at the piano by Daniel Glover. The program will feature three sonatas by the early twentieth-century Austrian composer Hugo Kauder, two of which will be United States premieres. These will be followed by an arrangement of the Canzonetta movements from Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Opus 35 violin concerto in D major.
Like all events in the Noontime Concerts series, the performance will take place in the sanctuary of Old Saint Mary’s beginning at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 18. The cathedral is located at 660 California Street, on the northeast corner of Grant Street. There is no charge for admission, but this concert series relies heavily on donations to continue offering its weekly programs.
