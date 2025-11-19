Wednesday, November 19, 2025

Vocalist ganavya to Give Second Performance

Vocalist ganavya (from the Noe Music Web page for tickets to her recital)

The Noe Music recital by vocalist ganavya, scheduled for 8 p.m. this coming Friday, has become a sold-out event. As a result, she will give an earlier performance, at the same venue, which will begin at 5:30 p.m. Some readers may recall that she will be leading a trio, accompanied by Charles Overton on harp and bassist Max Ridley, and her repertoire encompasses South Indian classical traditions, jazz, and devotional song. Reserved seating will be $60; and first-come-first-serve general admission prices will be between $15 and $45. Noe Music has created a Web page for on-line ticket purchases.

