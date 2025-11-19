Vocalist ganavya to Give Second Performance

Vocalist ganavya (from the Noe Music Web page for tickets to her recital)
The Noe Music recital by vocalist ganavya, scheduled for 8 p.m. this coming Friday, has become a sold-out event. As a result, she will give an earlier performance, at the same venue, which will begin at 5:30 p.m. Some readers may recall that she will be leading a trio, accompanied by Charles Overton on harp and bassist Max Ridley, and her repertoire encompasses South Indian classical traditions, jazz, and devotional song. Reserved seating will be $60; and first-come-first-serve general admission prices will be between $15 and $45. Noe Music has created a Web page for on-line ticket purchases.
No comments:
Post a Comment