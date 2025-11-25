Pocket Opera Announces 2026 Season

Pocket Opera seems to have announced its new season earlier than usual. As a result, season subscriptions went on sale this past Saturday, November 22; and single tickets will be available next month, beginning on Saturday, December 13. (Bearing those dates in mind, readers might wish to provide friends and family with season gifts of tickets!)
As in the past, each production will tour to both Mountain View (at the Mountain View Center) and Berkeley (at the Hillside Club). Also as in the past, the performances in San Francisco will take place in the Gunn Theatre on the lower level of the Legion of Honor Museum. There will again be four productions; and a Web page has been created for purchasing full subscriptions as well as those for either three or two productions. All performances will take place on Sunday afternoons beginning at 1:30 p.m. as follows:
- February 22: Madama Butterfly by Giacomo Puccini
- April 26: A Midsummer Night’s Dream by Benjamin Britten
- May 17: Don Pasquale by Gaetano Donizetti (this will be the only performance of the production)
- July 26: La Rondine by Puccini
