E4TT Off to a Disappointing Start at Old First

Yesterday I used the Old First Concerts (O1C) livestream link to check out the first concert of the season presented by Ensemble for These Times (E4TT). Soprano and Artistic Executive Director Nanette McGuinness and pianist Margaret Halbig performed with cellist Megan Chartier, replacing Abigail Monroe for the current season. Violinist Maya Victoria joined the trio as guest artist.
Composer Zhou Tian (from his Web page)
The title of the program was Lines, Circles & Spirals, described as “new music that engages with geometrical shapes.” Sadly, the performance did little to live up to its title. Even more sadly, so little was conveyed during the first half of the program that I lost the endurance to remain after the intermission. The closest approximation to geometry was the second work on the program, “A Crown for Sonia,” composed by Zhou Tian for the trio and not included on the program listed on the O1C Web page. Sadly, the vocal line was too incoherent to elaborate on the title.
McGuinness always seems to bring good intentions to the programs she prepares, but the journey along the road paved with those intentions always seems to lead you-know-where!
