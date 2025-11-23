Chernikoff Returning to Chez Hanny Next Month

Jazz pianist and composer Tim Chernikoff
Some readers may recall that jazz pianist and composer Tim Chernikoff celebrated New Year’s Day by bringing his trio to Jazz Chez Hanny. One week from this coming Saturday, that trio will return for the other “bookend” for 2025. I am happy to report that the members of this trio have not changed. They are still drummer Kenneth Salters and Jakob Dreyer on bass. For those that did not see the announcement of his last appearance, it is worth repeating that his influences “date back to Maurice Ravel and advance through Thelonious Monk and Ornette Coleman to Frank Zappa.”
As many readers probably know by now, Chez Hanny is located at 1300 Silver Avenue; and the performance takes place in the downstairs rumpus room. It will begin at 4 p.m. on Sunday, December 7. Admission will be $25, payable by Zelle sent to jazz@chezhanny.com, check to Jazz Chez Hanny, or cash.
There will be two sets separated by a potluck break. As a result, all who plan to attend should bring food and/or drink to share. Seating is first come, first served, meaning that reservations are strongly recommended. They may be placed through an electronic mail address: jazz@chezhanny.com. Mail messages received after noon on the day of a performance are unlikely to be seen until after the show is over, and cancellations should be given at least 24 hours advance notice. Finally, volunteer efforts for cleaning up after the show and moving furniture to accommodate both players and listeners are always appreciated.
