SFS: Holiday Concerts for 2025

This past Thursday, the San Francisco Symphony (SFS) announced its plans for the Holiday Season. As in the past, most of the offerings will be in the “popular” genre. However, there will be three concert offerings, one more than were presented last year.
The first of these is the annual SFS performance of George Frideric Handel’s HWV 56 oratorio, better known by its title, Messiah. As usual, Jenny Wong will prepare the SFS Chorus. This year will see the return of vocal soloists Susanna Phillips (soprano), Jennifer Johnson Cano (mezzo), and Will Liverman (baritone). Tenor Josh Lovell will be making his Orchestral Series debut. The conductor will be Jane Glover.
Messiah will be given two performances, both beginning at 7:30 p.m., on Friday, December 5, and Saturday, December 6. Ticket prices range from $30 to $225. The hyperlinks attached to the above dates may be used for online purchase. Tickets may also be purchased by calling 415-864-6000 or by visiting the Box Office in Davies Symphony Hall, whose entrance is on the south side of Grove Street between Van Ness Avenue and Franklin Street. The Box Office is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, and from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday.
Wattis Foundation Music Director Radu Paponiu will conduct the annual performance by the SFS Youth Orchestra of Sergei Prokofiev’s “Peter and the Wolf.” This year the narrator will be Joshua Dela Cruz. For this program, which will be given only one performance at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 14, ticket prices will range from $19.50 to $175; and a Web page is again available for online purchase.
Members of the SFS Brass Section (from the event page for the Holiday Brass concert)
Finally, there will be a Holiday Brass concert. This will include an arrangement of Leroy Anderson’s “Sleigh Ride;” but it will also include several engaging departures from the usual traditions. The most adventurous of these (which has nothing to do with the holiday spirit) is the four-movement Suite from Maria de Buenos Aires, compiled by Steven Verhelst from the score of Astor Piazzolla’s opera Maria de Buenos Aires. (“Second place” will probably be Enrique Crespo’s “Bruckner Etude!”) The program will begin with two arrangements by SFS Principal Trumpet Mark Inouye: movements selected from Handel’s HWV 351 suite Music for the Royal Fireworks and “Bist du bei mir,” an aria from Gottfried Heinrich Stölzel's opera Diomedes. The conductor will be Edwin Outwater. The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 20. Ticket prices will range from $35 to $199; and a Web page is again available for online purchase.
