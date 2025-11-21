Friction to Perform its First Candlelight Concert

The altar of the Episcopal Church of St. Mary the Virgin (from the Fiction Quartet event page for the performance to be held there)
Hopefully, there are readers that are already familiar with the Candlelight Concert Series presented by the Episcopal Church of St. Mary the Virgin, which is located in Cow Hollow at 2325 Union Street. The series takes place on Sunday evenings at 5 p.m. The next offering will be on this coming Sunday (November 23); and it will mark the first time that the Friction Quartet has performed in the Series. There will be no charge for admission.
For those that do not already know, the members of the quartet are violinists Otis Harriel and Kevin Rogers, Mitso Floor on viola, and cellist Doug Machiz. The oldest work on the program will be Jessie Montgomery’s “Strum,” composed in 2006. The most recent will be the first selection, “DIRTWORK” by Michi Wiancko, completed last year. “Strum” will be followed by “Alma,” the title given to Samuel Carl Adams’ third string quartet. The program will then conclude with an assortment of folk songs arranged by the Danish String Quartet.
