Zephyr to Celebrate Xmas with Single Concert

The vocal soloists for Zephyr’s first performance of Messiah: Shawnette Sulker, Kyle Tingzon, Alexander John Perkins, and William Raskin (from the Zephyr Symphony Web page for the concert to be performed)
Having established St. Mark’s Lutheran Church as its home, next month the Zephyr Symphony, led by conductor Don Scott Carpenter, will present its first “seasonal” program. As might be guessed, the “season” will be Christmas; and the music will be George Frideric Handel’s HWV 56 oratorio Messiah, whose first part sets texts appropriate for the Christmas season. This will be the first concert at which the Zephyr Chorus will perform with the instrumental ensemble. They will be joined by four vocal soloists: soprano Shawnette Sulker, countertenor Kyle Tingzon, tenor Alexander John Perkins, and baritone William Raskin.
This performance will begin at 4 p.m. on Sunday, December 21. Most readers probably know by now that St. Mark’s Lutheran Church is located at 1111 O’Farrell Street, just west of the corner of Franklin Street. The lobby will open at 3 p.m., and doors to the sanctuary will open at 3:30 p.m. A Web page has been created that shows where seats are available along with their respective prices. Prices (including fees) range from $26.06 to $67.76.
No comments:
Post a Comment