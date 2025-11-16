SFCO MainStage to Ring in New Year

Having accounted for the commitment of the San Francisco Chamber Orchestra (SFCO) to Thanksgiving weekend a few days ago, I can now return attention to the MainStage season. The second program in that season has been scheduled over three performances which will bridge the current year to the new one. However, there will be no “seasonal influence” on the programming.
Violinist Lisa Saito (from the Eventbrite Web page for her performance)
Instead, the second half of the program will be devoted to one of the most familiar and popular of Ludwig van Beethoven’s nine symphonies. This will be the Opus 92 (seventh) symphony in A major. The first half will be limited to two single-movement selections. The first of these will be the final movement of Louise Farrenc’s Opus 36, the last of her three symphonies, composed in the key of G minor. This will be followed by the first movement of Niccolò Paganini’s Opus 6, his first violin concerto in E-flat major (requiring the violin to be tuned a semitone high). Violinist Lisa Saito will make her debut as soloist.
The San Francisco performance of this program will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 30. The venue will Herbst Theatre, located in the Civic Center at 401 Van Ness Avenue, across the street from City Hall. There will be no charge for admission, but those planning to attend should consider making reservations through the Eventbrite Web page for this offering.
No comments:
Post a Comment