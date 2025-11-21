Pepe Romero to Perform Solo Tomorrow

Due to an illness in the Romero family, tomorrow’s guitar recital, presented jointly by San Francisco Performances (SFP) and the OMNI Foundation for the Performing Arts, will be a solo performance. Pepe Romero will be the soloist. As of this writing, the program has not been finalized; but it will include works by Enrique Granados, Heitor Villa-Lobos, Francisco Tárrega, Isaac Albéniz, and others.
Pepe Romero giving a solo recital in 2000 (photograph by Hans Bernard, from a Wikimedia Commons Web page, licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported license)
The program will still begin at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 22. Ticket prices remain $85, $75, and $65. They are still available online through the SFP Web page. (The program on that Web page has not yet been updated.) They may also be purchased by calling 415-392-2545. They will also be available at the door along with 50% off student rush tickets and 20% off senior rush tickets. Those currently holding tickets but do not wish to attend the performance have several options:
- The tickets may be exchanged for any future performance in the 2025–26 season, and all exchange fees will be waived for the transaction.
- Those who wish, can donate the ticket(s) and claim a tax deduction for the total ticket value.
- The ticket(s) can be exchanged for a cash refund.
No comments:
Post a Comment