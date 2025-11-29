Resonance to Release New Roland Kirk Albums

This coming Friday Resonance Records will release two (as P. T. Barnum would have said, “Count them!”) albums of never-before-heard live performances by Rahsaan Roland Kirk. Kirk, who died at the early age of 42 on December 5, 1977, was best known for his skill in playing multiple instruments at the same time, most of them in the wind family. I was teaching computer science at the University of Pennsylvania in those days; but I had become aware of Kirk during my undergraduate years at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, when I spent my spare time working at the campus radio station. As a result of those more “serious” commitments, I never had the opportunity to see him “in action.”
Cover of Roland Kirk’s Vibrations in the Village, showing his command of two saxophones (from the Amazon.com Web page for the vinyl release)
The title of the first of the albums is Vibrations in the Village: Live at the Village Gate, and the second is Seek and Listen: Live at the Penthouse. Many readers probably know that the Village Gate was located in New York City (in Greenwich Village, of course!). The Penthouse was a jazz club in Seattle, which was demolished in 1968. (The Village Gate did not close under February of 1994.) The Penthouse was the venue for the Impulse! Records album Live in Seattle, a sextet performance led by John Coltrane on September 20, 1965, which was not issued until 1971.
Both of the new Resonance albums see Kirk playing two saxophones simultaneously. The Seattle album draws upon two different performances on August 12 and 19, 1967, respectively. (This seems to be a more reliable set of dates than those in the Seek and Listen booklet.) Kirk led a quartet with rhythm provided by pianist Rahn Burton, Steve Novosel on bass, and drummer Jimmy Hopps. Vibrations in the Village was recorded on two successive nights, November 26 and 27, 1963. Henry Grimes played bass with Sonny Brown on drums. However, over the course of those two evenings, Kirk was joined by three different pianists: Horace Parlan, Melvin Rhyne, and Jayne Getz (not related to Stan).
Kirk became blind at the age of two. (His Wikipedia page describes this as the “result of improper medical treatment.”) This may have led to his auditory acuity, which, in turn, led to his exploration into playing multiple instruments at the same time. This was definitely not a “stunt.” His command encompassed a prodigious number of wind instruments (not just reeds), leading him to improvisations in which melody, harmony, and counterpoint all collaborated in the service of a rich palette of sonorities.
In consulting my archives, I discovered, a bit to my embarrassment, that I have not written about Kirk since my Examiner.com days. That was in March of 2015, when Kirk’s debut album, Triple Threat, finally found its way to release on compact disc (CD). That album is now coupled with We Free Kings for a single CD release. The Resonance pairing serves up an even more generous encounter with Kirk’s capacity for invention and his imaginative approaches to sonorities.
