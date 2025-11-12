Outsound Presents: November 2025

Diaspora Foci Collective musicians Jaroba, Eli Pontecorvo, and Kersti Abrams (from the Outsound Presents Web page for this week’s performances)
Once again, the only Outsound Presents concert this month will be the next installment in the SIMM (Static Illusion Methodical Madness) Series. This will be the usual two-set evening, beginning with a solo performance on electric guitar by Alex Yeung. The second set will be performed by the Diaspora Foci Collective, which was created by the trio of Kersti Abrams alternating among alto saxophone, flute, and mbira, Jaroba alternating between tenor saxophone and bass clarinet, and bassist Eli Pontecorvo. They will be joined by drummer Mike Villarreal and Mika Pontecorvo, alternating between guitar and electronics.
As usual, the concert will take place at the Musicians Union Hall, located in SoMa at 116 9th Street. Admission will be by a suggested donation between $10 and $25. The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. this coming Sunday, November 16.
No comments:
Post a Comment