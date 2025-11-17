The Bleeding Edge: 11/17/2025

Things will quiet down a bit this week on the Bleeding Edge, possibly because finalizing plans for Thanksgiving is more important than going to concerts! Only one of this week’s events was previously announced, the performance at the Center for New Music by the duo of saxophonist Phillip Greenlief and drummer Scott Amendola beginning at 8 p.m. on Thursday, November 20, at 55 Taylor Street. With one exception, the remaining four events will take place at familiar venues as follows:
This month’s poster for Jazz at the Make-Out Room
Tuesday, November 18, 7 p.m., Make-Out Room: This month’s Jazz at the Make-Out Room will present two new faces followed by several familiar ones. The opening set will be a duo performance by guitarist Isabelle WK performing with Eleanora on harp. They will be followed by Jaroba playing his usual variety of instruments, most of which are reeds. The final set will be taken by Reotrio, named after the initials of its four performers: Donald Robinson on drums, guitarist Karl Evangelista, and Larry Ochs on saxophone. For those unfamiliar with the venue, it is located in the Mission at 3225 22nd Street.
Wednesday, November 19, 7 p.m., Birdhouse Gallery: Lenny Gonzalez, who performs as Eagle Friend Radio, will present A Sonic Response to the Exhibition. The program will consist of original compositions, conceived in response to “the things we held, the things we carry,” the title of the current exhibition on view. All the works being exhibited were created by Catherine Lipsetz Dauer. The venue is located in the Sunset District at 2548 Judah Street.
Friday, November 21, 7 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares: This week’s Other Dimensions in Sound concert will be performed by Mystery School. This is the duo of reed players Phillip Greenlief and David Boyce, who will provide a heavy dose of sonic sustenance. (Most readers probably know by now that Boyce is curator of Other Dimensions in Sound.) As always, the venue is the bookstore located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. There is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
Saturday, November 22, 7:30 p.m., Little Mission Studio: Ninth Planet will launch a new season with a program entitled Naturalis Digitalis. The program has been planned as a multimedia refection on the intersection of nature and technology. The composers contributing to the program will be Bobby Ge, Valerie Coleman, Nina Young, Lois Vierk, and Elise Arancio. The Little Mission Studio is located at 455 Hampshire Street. General admission will be $33.85 with a senior discount of $28.52, and a $17.85 rate for educators and students (at an institution or under eighteen). Tickets may be purchased through an Eventbrite Web page.
