A Disappointing Evening at SJFAZZ

Jazz pianist Orrin Evans (from the SFJAZZ Web page for last night’s performance)
Since I tend to be as hooked on the “standard” jazz piano trio (piano, bass, drums) as I am on its “classical cousin (piano, violin, cello), I was glad to have the opportunity to visit the Joe Henderson Lab in the SFJAZZ Center yesterday evening. Pianist Orrin Evans led the trio, performing with Robert Hurst on bass and drummer Mark Whitfield. Sadly, the encounter was not particular satisfying.
I suppose the reason was that, over the course of an hour of selections, Evans piano work never seemed to rise above the level of routine. Only an extended solo by Whitfield, towards the end of the set, made me sit up and take notice. Performing a piece he entitled “Feed the Fire,” he knew how the explore the full extent of his kit; and he unfolded a series of consistently engaging rhythm patterns with enviable fluidity. Mind you, Hurst also offered up a few inspired moments on his bass; but, for the most part, he seemed to be going about his business with that same sense of routine found in Evans’ work.
This was one of those evenings when my mind kept saying to me, “I’d rather be listening to….” Sadly, I could only fill in that blank with relatively distant memories of the past. As a result, I took refuge in the ghosts of such memorable pianists as Cecil Taylor (died April 5, 2018) and Ahmad Jamal (died April 16, 2023). As Kurt Vonnegut (died April 11, 2007) liked to say, “So it goes!”
No comments:
Post a Comment