Schwabacher Recitals to Conclude with Mezzo

Mezzo Samantha Hankey (courtesy of San Francisco Opera)
This year’s annual Schwabacher Recital Series began with mezzo and Merola Opera Program alumna Simona Genga. In a sort of nod to symmetry, the series will conclude with a solo recital by another mezzo, Samantha Hankey, who will be accompanied at the piano by Carrie-Ann Matheson. The program has been somewhat updated since it was first announced. The “core” of the program will still be Alexander von Zemlinsky’s Opus 13 settings of six poems by Maurice Maeterlinck; and the program will still conclude with three selections from musicals performed on Broadway, the first by Cole Porter and the other two by Kurt Weill. The program will now begin with Claude Debussy’s song cycle Trois chansons de Bilitis (three Songs of Bilitis), setting texts from Pierre Louÿs’ collection of erotic poetry entitled (in English) The Songs of Bilitis. This will be followed by selections from Manuel de Falla’s Siete canciones populares españolas (seven Spanish folksongs).
The performance will take place on Wednesday, April 3, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Like the previous two recitals, it will be held in the Dianne and Tad Taube Atrium Theater. As most readers probably know by now, this is part of the Diane B. Wilsey Center for Opera, which is located in the Veterans Building (on the fourth floor) at 401 Van Ness Avenue on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. General admission will be $30. Tickets may be purchased in advance online through an event page on the San Francisco Opera Web site. Note that it is possible to select the option of Wheelchair Accessible seats. In addition, subject to availability, student rush tickets will go on sale at 7 p.m. at the reduced rate of $15. There is a limit of two tickets per person, and valid identification must be shown.
