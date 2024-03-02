Noe Music Directors to Perform with “Friends”

Mosaic of the performers participating in the next Noe Music recital (from the Noe Music Web page for ticket purchases)
Regular readers probably know by now that both of the Co-Artistic and Executive Directors of Noe Music are, themselves, performing musicians. Meena Bhasin is a violist, and Owen Dalby plays violin. This month they will host an “& friends” program of viola quintet music. They will be joined by violinist Livia Sohn, violist Ayane Kozasa, and cellist Hanna Collins. Collins will be making her Noe Music debut.
The program will be framed by two of those quintets from two different centuries. They will be presented in chronological order. The opening selection will be Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s K. 516 quintet in G minor, and the program will conclude with Felix Mendelssohn’s Opus 87 quintet in B-flat major. Between these two selections, Sohn and Collins will join Dalby and Bhasin in a performance of “Tenebrae,” a string quartet composed by Osvaldo Golijov.
As usual, the performance will take place at 4 p.m. on a Sunday, March 17. The venue will be the Noe Valley Ministry, located at 1021 Sanchez Street, between 23rd Street and Elizabeth Street. Open seating tickets may be purchased with prices of $45 for general admission and $15 for students. (The reserved seats in the first few rows have already been sold out.) All available tickets may be purchased through a single Web page.
