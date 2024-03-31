Old First Concerts: April, 2024

Some readers may think that this is a bit late for reporting the monthly schedule of events in the Old First Concerts (O1C) series taking place next month. However, the first of those events will not take place for another two weeks; so, for most readers, there is still plenty of time to make plans. O1C offerings will continue to be “hybrid,” allowing both live streaming and seating in Old First Presbyterian Church at 1751 Sacramento Street on the southeast corner of Van Ness Avenue. However, only two of three concerts scheduled this month will be live streamed through YouTube. The other event is not, strictly speaking, a concert; and it is being presented by Amateur Music Network. So different arrangements are being made for live streaming. Ticket prices are now adjusted according to seating areas. Hyperlinks to the event pages continue to be attached to the date and time of the performances, as above. Specifics are as follows:
Saturday, April 13, 6 p.m.: O1C has had a long-standing reputation for including Indian classical music in its repertoire. This accounted for many concerts hosted by the world-renowned sarod maestro Ali Akbar Khan. This performance will be the fifteenth annual Birthday Tribute in Kahn’s honor; and it will feature sarod performances by his two sons, Alam and Manik. They will be joined by Kahn’s long-time table accompanist Pandit Swapan Chaudhuri. The program will also include a performance by the Ali Akbar College of Music Tabla Ensemble, along with vocal performances by Pandit Uday Bhawalkar. Information about the individual selections will be announced from the pulpit/stage.
Monday, April 22, 7 p.m.: Sarah Cahill’s Backstage Pass will be an evening of performance and conversation. Cahill will converse with Theresa Wong, who is both a cellist and a vocalist, as well as a composer. The topic of the conversation will be “creativity and form.” This will include exploration as a compositional tool, tuning according to just intonation, queerness in music, and the distinction between composing for oneself and others. Wong will perform music from her recent album, Practicing Sands and will talk about her approach to composing and improvising. Cahill will perform Wong’s “She Dances Naked Under Palm tress,” which was inspired by Nina Simone.
Friday, April 26, 8 p.m.: The ZOFO duo of pianists Eva-Maria Zimmermann and Keisuke Nakagoshi will return to Old First. They will present a program entitled Echoes of Gamelan. This will be a very rich program of a diversity of selections, most of which will reflect Asian influences on Western music. It will conclude with Colin McPhee’s transcription of Balinese ceremonial music, originally composed for two pianos and arranged for four hands on one piano by Zimmermann. This will be preceded by “Speech Delay,” a composition by Ni Nyoman Srayamurtikanti, who is currently Guest Music Director of Gamelan Sekar Jaya, arranged for four-hands by Brian Baumbusch. ZOFO will also perform excerpts from Baumbusch’s suite Prisms for Gene Davis. This, in turn, will be preceded by the “Beta Cygni” movement from George Crumb’s Celestial Mechanics. The program will begin with three arrangements by Nakagoshi: “Sirènes,” which is the third and final movement of Claude Debussy’s Nocturnes, “In the Kraton” from Leopold Godowsky’s Java Suite, and the “Saturn” movement from Gustav Holst’s The Planets.
At this point I must conclude with an afterthought. In reviewing my archives I discovered that all three of these events had originally been planned for April of last year. However, it was clear from my review of the O1C archives that the April schedule had been significantly altered (except for the annual Khan event). Hopefully, this time events will proceed as originally planned!
