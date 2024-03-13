Omni Foundation to Release New Kowalski Video

Hopefully, there are readers that recall that, when the Polish virtuoso Mateusz Kowalski made his San Francisco debut in October of last year, that performance was recorded on video. That recital was subsequently released on YouTube in two videos, one for each half of the performance. This Sunday the Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts will release a third video.
Title frame for Mateusz Kowalski’s new video (from its YouTube Web page)
This video will be much shorter, but it will present another aspect of Kowalski’s virtuosity. His selection will be “La fille aux cheveux de lin” (the girl with the flaxen hair). This music is best known among pianists, since it is the eighth of the twelve compositions that Claude Debussy collected in the first of his two books of preludes for solo piano. Kowalski has prepared his own arrangement for his solo guitar performance. The recording was made at a studio in Gdansk, Poland; and it will be presented in association with The Augustine Foundation, whose Augustine Strings division manages Kowalski’s performances.
All of these videos are streamed through the Omni Foundation’s YouTube channel. The premiere of this new video will be live-streamed at 10 a.m. this coming Sunday, March 17. The YouTube Web page for viewing has already been created. There is no charge for admission, which means that these performances are made possible only by the viewers’ donations. A Web page has been created for processing contributions, and any visits made prior to the streaming itself will be most welcome.
