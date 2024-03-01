Next New Omni Video: Mēla Guitar Quartet

This Sunday will see the release of the next OMNI on-Location video by the Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts. This will be a relatively short performance, devoted entirely to an arrangement for guitar quartet of the overture to Mikhail Glinka’s opera Ruslan and Lyudmila. The guitarists will be the members of the Mēla Guitar Quartet: Matthew Robinson, George Tarlton, Zahrah Hutton, and Michael Butten. Some readers may recall that an earlier generation of this ensemble had recorded the complete guitar quartets composed by Anthony Burgess (better known as a novelist); and Naxos Classics released that album in September of last year. Having read the Burgess Wikipedia page, I can say, with some certainty, that there is no musical connection between Burgess and Glinka!
Photograph of the idyllic setting of the West Dean Estate in West Sussex (courtesy of the Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts)
As usual, the performance will be streamed through the Omni Foundation’s YouTube channel. It was filmed on location inside the West Dean Estate (shown above) in the United Kingdom. The specific YouTube Web page for this program has already been created. Those that visit this page now will see that it will become available for viewing at 10 a.m. on Sunday, March 3. There is no charge for admission, which means that these performances are made possible only by the viewers’ donations. A Web page has been created for processing contributions, and any visits made prior to the streaming itself will be most welcome.
No comments:
Post a Comment