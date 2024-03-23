Mr. Tipple’s: Remainder of March, 2024

Some readers may have observed by now that, when it comes to attending jazz performances, my preferences tend towards Mr. Tipple’s Jazz Club, rather than SFJAZZ. Mr. Tipple’s is located at 39 Fell Street, on the south side of the street between Van Ness Avenue and Polk Street. Reservations for admission may be made through the OpenTable Web page for the venue. Both food and drink are available and may be purchased separately. Unfortunately, reservations are somewhat limited for tonight. However, here is the information for the events taking place for the remainder of this month.
Saturday, March 23, 6 p.m.: Vocalist Chloe Jean, whose is based in Mill Valley, will sing with a quintet led by guitarist Ray Obiedo. The other instrumentalists will be pianist Peter Horvath, Dan Feiszil on bass, drummer Phil Hawkins, and Jon Bendich accounting for other percussion instruments. The repertoire will probably included tracks from Fairy Tale Fail, Jean’s first jazz album, which was produced by Obiedo.
Wednesday, March 27, 7 p.m.: Saxophonist Kasey Knudsen is based in San Francisco. She is also a composer and educator. Some readers may recall that at least some of her performances may be classified as “bleeding edge,” such as her appearance this past Tuesday at the Make-Out Room. In the absence of any additional information from Mr. Tipple’s, there is the possibility that her performance will be a solo.
Wednesday March 27, 8:30 p.m.: The title of Knudsen’s second set will be Trading Fours. This promises to be a lively jam session. However, specifics about the House Band group that will improvise with her have not yet been provided.
Thursday, March 28, 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.: Vocalist Emily Day will lead her combo known as the Cosmo Alleycats. According to their Web page, this group is a sextet. However, as of this writing, it is unclear how many of those members will be joining her.
Friday, March 29, 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.: The Cottontails is an eclectic group, whose repertoire reaches back to the Roaring Twenties and advances into vintage R&B from the Fifties and Sixties. The members of the group are Karina Denike on vocals, Michael McIntosh on piano, Vic Wong on guitar, Joe Kyle, Jr. on bass, Tom Griesser on saxophone and clarinet, and Randy Odell on percussion. They also have a “corps” of guest artists, which includes Scott Larson on trombone, Henry Hung on trumpet, Ari Munkres on bass, and vocalist Christie Winn.
Friday, March 29, 9 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.: Vocalist Amanda Magana will lead a quintet, whose other four members have not yet been finalized. Her genres include soul, jazz, and Latin. In that last category, she is also a skilled percussionist, performing with other bands when her services are required.
Saturday, March 30, 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.: The Brazil Project is the title of the program that will be presented by vocalist Holly Pyle. Those that follow this site regularly will probably know what to expect! She will be accompanied by Dmitri Matheny on flugelhorn, pianist Matt Clark, Geoff Brennan on bass, and drummer Deszon X. Claiborne.
Saturday, March 30, 9 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.: Peace, Luv and Treble is a band of Bay Area musicians led by vocalist Shamilah Ivory.The band mixes covers and original music from several genres, with an emphasis on neo-soul, R&B, and hip-hop. Ivory contributed at least some of the original music.
No comments:
Post a Comment