Michèle Walther to Join Trio at Music on the Hill

Daniel Hallett, Michèle Walther, and Ava Soifer (from the Eventbrite event page for the performance being discussed)
According to my archives, I have not been aware of the Music on the Hill chamber music series since November of 2022, when I learned about it through violist Michèle Walther, who was performing in a recital with the Town Quartet. In a little over two week’s time, Walther will return to the venue in Diamond Heights, this time performing with a somewhat imaginative trio. The pianist will be Ava Soifer; but, what makes the group “imaginative” is the third member, Daniel Hallett, who will be playing marimba.
Program specifics have not yet been announced. However, the repertoire will be an interleaving of duets and trios. Compositions will include works by three twentieth-century composers: George Gershwin, Darius Milhaud, and Astor Piazzolla. There will also be selections by the less familiar (and probably contemporary) composers Sheridan Seyfried and Glenn Stallcop.
The Diamond Heights venue is St. Aidan’s Church at 101 Gold Mine Drive. The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 24. Single tickets are being sold for $20 and may be purchased online through an Eventbrite event page. Further information about Music on the Hill can be provided through the About Us Web page on the Music at the Hill Web site.
