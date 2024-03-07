David Russell to Return to Omni This Month

David Russell in the cloister of one of the Spanish churches where his performances have been recorded on video (courtesy of the Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts)
The Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts will host David Russell’s next visit to San Francisco. Many readers probably know by now that he has been a regular visitor, and his repertoire is known for both its breadth and its virtuosity. As of this writing, program details have not been announced. However, the contributing composers have been identified. As usual, this is a diverse list, as broad in the nationalities of the composers as in their historic periods. To avoid any bias, the composers will be listed in alphabetical order as follows: Johann Sebastian Bach, José Brocá, Francis Kleynjans, Benedetto Marcello, Francisco Tárrega, and Federico Moreno Torroba.
Those familiar with Russell probably recall his performances in Herbst Theatre. However, for this recital, he will visit St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, where, unless I mistaken, he last visited in 2017. The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 23. The church is located at 1111 O’Farrell Street, just west of the corner of Franklin Street. General admission will be $60, and tickets may be purchased online through a City Box Office event page. There is a special discounted rate for K–12 attendees, but they will be required to make arrangements by calling City Box Office at 415-392-4400. (General admission tickets may also be purchased by phone.)
No comments:
Post a Comment