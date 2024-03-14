SFB to Present a Pair of Latina Choreographers

The title of the final new program to be presented during the current San Francisco Ballet (SFB) season is Dos Mujeres. “Dos” refers to the fact that there will be two new works on the program, and “Mujeres” acknowledges that both of the choreographers are women. The opening selection will be the world premiere performance of “Carmen,” created by Arielle Smith. This will be followed by the SFB premiere of “Broken Wings,” created by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa for the English National Ballet, which first performed it on April 13, 2016.
The title of “Carmen” is almost always associated with the opera by Georges Bizet named after its title character. That opera was set in and around Seville, but Bizet had never visited Spain when he composed Carmen. Nevertheless, he drew upon at least a few Spanish sources to provide the appropriate “local color.” Smith, on the other hand, is of Cuban descent; so she sought out music that would reflect the influences of rhythms and sounds associated with that country. To this end, she commissioned an entirely new score to be composed by jazz pianist Arturo O’Farrill, whose father, Chico, was born in Havana and who made his living as a jazz trumpeter and composer.
John-Paul Simoens and Isabella DeVivo performing Annabelle Lopez Ochoa’s “Broken Wings” (© Chris Hardy)
“Broken Wings” was inspired by the life and surrealist art of Frida Kahlo. The context for the choreography is established through fantastical costuming inspired by Kahlo’s art, with particular attention to skeletons, birds, and flowers. (Some readers may associate this context with Gabriela Lena Frank’s El último sueño de Frida y Diego (the last dream of Frida and Diego), which was given its world premiere by the San Francisco Opera in June of last year. (An example of the pre-Colombian art that inspired Kahlo can be found in a discussion of the narratology behind the opera.)
Peter Salem composed an original score for “Broken Wings.” However, just as the costuming was inspired by Kahlo, Salem wove both Mexican folk music and mariachi tunes into his score. As a result, the music will include a performance of “La Llorona” by Geo Meneses and Los Macorinos.
This double bill will given seven performances with dates and times as follows:
- Thursday, April 4, 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, April 6, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.
- Tuesday, April 9, 7:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, April 10, 7:30 p.m.
- Friday, April 12, 8 p.m.
- Sunday, April 14, 2 p.m.
The program will run in repertory with the next@90 Encore programs, featuring returns of Mere Mortals and Swan Lake. All performances will take place in the War Memorial Opera House, which is on the northwest corner of Van Ness Avenue and Grove Street (across MTT Way from Davies Symphony Hall). Ticket prices start at $29, and a single Web page has been created for purchasing tickets for all of the above dates and times. Tickets may also be purchased at the Box Office in the outer lobby of the Opera House or by calling 415-865-2000. The Box Office is open for ticket sales Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
