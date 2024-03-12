Tuesday, March 12, 2024

Concert to Celebrate Persian New Year

Poster design for the event being discussed showing (counterclockwise from left) Sahba Aminikia, David Coulter, Zara Houshmand, and Marjan Vahdat (from the Facebook Web page)

The 836M Gallery will host a celebration of Nowruz, the Persian New Year, next week. The event will feature a performance by the Iranian singer and musician Marjan Vahdat. She will be accompanied at the piano by the gallery’s composer-in-residence Sahba Aminikia. He will also accompany British composer David Coulter, who will be playing a musical saw. The program will also include poetry readings by Zara Houshmand, an Iranian-American poet and writer.

The 836M Gallery is located in North Beach at 836 Montgomery Street, between Jackson Street and Pacific Avenue. The celebratory events will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 21 and will continue through 9 p.m. Food and wine will also be provided.

Posted by at
Labels: ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 