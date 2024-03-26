A New Ensemble for Jewish Music

Next month will see the launch of a new concert series entitled JIVE - Jewish Innovative Voices & Experiences. This project was conceived by pianist Ronny Michael Greenberg, countertenor Aryeh Nussbaum Cohen, and baritone Simon Barrad. As described on its first Eventbrite event page, programs will be prepared to present “new perspectives, new works and arrangements … representing the rich and diverse Jewish musical traditions [to] bring together the themes of freedom, bondage, and resilience.”
Performers for the first JIVE performance (clockwise from upper right): Aryeh Nussbaum Cohen, Ronny Michael Greenberg, Elizabeth Castro Greenberg, Simon Barrad (courtesy of JIVE)
The first program to be presented will be entitled Dayenu: A Passover Celebration, anticipating the beginning of the holiday on April 22. There will be two further programs in the 2024 season, one for Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, and the other for Hanukkah. All three of the founders will contribute to the first performance, joined by violinist Elizabeth Castro Greenberg.
The performance of that first program will take place on Tuesday, April 9, beginning at 7:30 p.m. The venue will be The Century Club of California, which is located at 1355 Franklin Street, between Post Street and Sutter Street. General admission will be $100. However, for parties of four or more, admission will be $75 per person. Those aged 30 and under may purchase tickets for $65. Tickets may be purchased through an Eventbrite event page.
