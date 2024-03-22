Outsound Presents: April, 2024

After the addition of a third LSG (Luggage Store Gallery) New Music Series event to conclude the current month this coming Wednesday, Outsound Presents will return to its usual three-concert schedule for next month. As regular readers probably know by now, LSG is located at 1007 Market Street, just off the corner of Sixth Street and across from the corner of Golden Gate Avenue and Taylor Street. Admission is on a sliding scale between $10 and $20. The SIMM Series concerts take place at the Musicians Union, located in SoMa at 116 9th Street. Admission is again on a sliding scale, this time between $10 and $25. Program specifics are as follows:
Wednesday, April 3, 8 p.m.: The first LSG concert will again consist of two sets, each somewhat less than an hour in duration. The first set will be taken by Wall of Fog, which is a quartet whose “foggy” sonorities include two basses played by Ned Doherty and Peter Schmitt. They will be joined by guitarist JC O’Donnell and Dave Brandt on percussion. The second set will be led by composer and improviser Matt Robidoux. Their primary instrument is the corn synth (kinetically operated randomness system [k.o.r.n.]), a modular architecture that interprets physical input from two "ears of corn,” which are sculptures cast in aluminum. Rent Romus will contribute to the performance with his usual array of saxophones and flutes. In addition, a film by Lori Varga will be projected.
Wednesday, April 17, 8 p.m.: The first set will be led by interdisciplinary artist Sholeh Asgary, whose primary medium for performance is her own voice. This will be a duo performance with Asgary joined by Jon Carr, who works with electronic gear. The second set will be performed by the DADALOGY trio of saxophonist Kat Eliot, Guinevere Q on bass, and drummer J Young Sun. The resulting improvisations will be inspired by Wayne Shorter, Radiohead, Näkki, and Janelle Monae.
Sunday, April 20, 7:30 p.m.: SIMM Series will present a Jim Ryan Memorial Concert. Romus will again be one of the performers, joined by Scott R Looney and members of Forward Energy. Further information will be forthcoming.
