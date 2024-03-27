March to Conclude with Yet Another Omni Video

This has been a good month for viewing OMNI on-Location videos, created by the Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts, on a Sunday morning. One was released at the beginning of this month on March 3, followed by a second release on March 24. Late yesterday afternoon it was announced that the month would conclude with one final offering.
Photograph of the church where this Sunday’s video was recorded (courtesy of the Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts)
The new video will be a performance by Anton Baranov performing in the Biserica Piaristă church. This was built in the town of Cluj-Napoca in Romania. Construction began in 1718, and the church was consecrated in 1718. The “vintage” of the church will be acknowledge by the first selection on the program, an arrangement of the instrumental interlude from Christoph Willibald Gluck’s best-known opera, Orfeo ed Euridice. The arrangement was prepared by Michael Goldort. This will be followed by “Muzikalnaya tabakerka” (a musical offering), Anatoly Lyadov’s Opus 32, originally composed for solo piano in the key of A major. Sergey Rudnev prepared the arrangement of this music for guitar. The program will then conclude with two short pieces for guitar by Johann Kaspar Mertz, both taken from his Opus 13 Barden-Klänge (bard sounds), “An Malvina” and “Tarantella.”
As most readers will probably expect by now, the performance will be streamed through the Omni Foundation’s YouTube channel. The specific YouTube Web page for this program has already been created. Those that visit this page now will see that it will become available for viewing at 10 a.m. on Sunday, March 31. There is no charge for admission, which means that these performances are made possible only by the viewers’ donations. A Web page has been created for processing contributions, and any visits made prior to the streaming itself will be most welcome.
No comments:
Post a Comment