The Bleeding Edge: 3/18/2024

There will be only two new events to report for the coming week. However, there is a moderately rich abundance of events that have already been announced on this site. Those previously reported events are as follows:
- There will be two Outsound Presents events this week: The second LSG (Luggage Store Gallery) New Music Series event will take place on Wednesday, followed by the SIMM Series concert on Sunday.
- The Other Minds benefit recital performed by Maki Namekawa and Dennis Russell Davies will take place on Friday.
- The next round of NEW VOICES III events will take place on Friday and Saturday.
- The Center for New Music will present two performances of the Bay Area premiere of BUTCHER on Saturday and Sunday.
The two previously unreported events are as follows:
Tuesday, March 19, 7 p.m., Make-Out Room: Once again, Jazz at the Make-Out Room will present a three-set evening. The first set will see the return of guitarist Karl Evangelista, this time leading his Ai-Ai combo. The other performers have not yet been finalized. The second set will be taken by the innovative vocalist Lorin Benedict, who will be accompanied only by Kasey Knudsen on saxophone. Finally, saxophonist Dave Slusser will perform with the Lost Planet trio, which consists of two guitarists, Steve Clarke and Len Paterson, and Tim Vaughan on drums. As usual, the Make-Out Room is located in the Mission at 3225 22nd Street. Doors will open at 6 p.m. There is no cover charge, so donations will be accepted and appreciated.
Friday, March 22, 7 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares: This will be the usual weekly installment of Other Dimensions in Sound curated by reed player David Boyce. This week he will be joined by saxophonist Philip Greenlief and the Sheldon Brown Trio. Brown alternates between clarinet and bass clarinet. The last time I saw an announcement of his trio, the other two members were also wind players: Joseph Noble on flute, alto flute, and bass flute, and Amber Lamprecht, who plays oboe and cor anglais (as well as different sizes of flute). The venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. As always, there is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
