SFB will Revisit Three Next@90 Ballets

Parker Garrison (rear) and Myles Thatcher in “MADCAP” (© RJ Muna for San Francisco Ballet)
The San Francisco Ballet will begin next month with a program of encore performances of three of the works given world premiere performances last season during the next@90 festival. One of those offerings will be Yuri Possokhov’s “Violin Concerto.” He described his effort as bring “fresh eyes” to George Balanchine’s “Stravinsky Violin Concerto;” and I came away from seeing this new work performed in January of last year with nothing but positive feelings about the choreographer’s distinctive merits. Next month’s program will also include one of the other ballets premiered on that January program, Nicolas Blanc’s “Gateway to the Sun.” The third work on the program will be Danielle Rowe’s “MADCAP,” setting carnival-inspired music by Pär Hagström orchestrated by Philip Feeney.
Like the other program that will be presented this month, this “revival” program will be given seven performances with dates and times as follows:
- Tuesday, April 2, 7:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, April 3, 7:30 p.m.
- Friday, April 5, 7:30 p.m.
- Sunday, April 7, 2 p.m.
- Thursday, April 11, 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, April 12, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.
All performances will take place in the War Memorial Opera House, which is on the northwest corner of Van Ness Avenue and Grove Street (across MTT Way from Davies Symphony Hall). Ticket prices start at $29, and a single Web page has been created for purchasing tickets for all of the above dates and times. Tickets may also be purchased at the Box Office in the outer lobby of the Opera House or by calling 415-865-2000. The Box Office is open for ticket sales Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
