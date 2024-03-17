David Conte to Begin April with Latest Showcase

Composer David Conte (photographer unknown, from Wikimedia Commons, licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International license)
Prior to the previously reported last round of highlighted events for the spring semester at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music (SFCM), next month will begin with composer David Conte’s Faculty Artist Recital. The program will present some of his latest efforts, along with earlier selections, the earliest having been composed in 2004. The music will be performed by the SFCM Chamber Ensemble, conducted by Joseph Marcheso, along with pianists Paja Cajic and Kevin Korth, cellist Matthew Linamen, violinist Samuel Vargas, violist Zoe Yost, and bass-baritone Christian Pursell.
The Chamber Ensemble will perform excepts from Conte’s most recent work, a one-act ballet score based on the novel Brokeback Mountain. The excerpts will be the Prologue and first scene. He has also been working on an orchestration of his East of Eden opera; and Pursell will sing Cal’s aria with the Chamber Ensemble.
The other three selections on the program will be instrumental chamber music. The first of these will be the “Elegy” composed in 2014, performed by Vargas accompanied by Cajic. The remaining two works will occupy the second half of the program. The first of these will be the coupling of aria and fugue movements, composed in 2004, scored for viola (Yost) and piano (Cajic). The program will then conclude with Conte’s 2022 piano trio, his second. The performers will be Vargas, Linamen, and Korth.
This performance will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, April 1. The venue will be the Sol Joseph Recital Hall, located on the lower floor of the SFCM building at 50 Oak Street, a short walk from the Van Ness Muni station. Tickets may be reserved from the event page for this concert. That Web page also includes a hyperlink for live-stream viewing (and listening).
