Philharmonia Baroque to Revisit the 19th Century

Next month the Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra will conclude its 2023/24 season with its annual venture into the nineteenth century. The program, entitled Romantic Radiance, will feature two major composers from that century, one on either side of the intermission; and the ensemble will be led by Music Director Richard Egarr. The first half of the program will present violinist Shunske Sato as the soloist in a performance of Felix Mendelssohn’s Opus 64 concerto for violin in E minor. For the second half, the program will shift into the major mode (except during the second movement) with a performance of Ludwig van Beethoven’s Opus 55, his third symphony in E-flat major, now generally known as the “Eroica” symphony.
The San Francisco performance of this program will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 11. The venue will be Herbst Theatre, located on the first two floors of the Veterans Building on the southwest corner of Van Ness Avenue and McAllister Street. Tickets may be purchased online through a City Box Office event page. Ticket prices are $30, $50, $75, and $100.
