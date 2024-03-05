Chez Hanny: A Trio for the Second March Concert

Pianist Yago Vazquez on the “Aninovo” video of the trio being discussed (from the YouTube Web page)
The second of this month’s performances presented by Chez Hanny will bring a Spanish pianist together with drummer and bass player from Chile. The pianist is Yago Vazquez, who has been an active member of the New York City music scene since 2008. The drummer is Rodrigo Recabarren, and the bassist is Pablo Menares. All three of them are members of Beekman, a collective quartet based in Brooklyn, whose remaining member is saxophonist Kyle Nasser. The entire group has previously visited Chez Hanny. The trio will use their performance to highlight their new recording Familia.
As usual, the show will begin at Chez Hanny at 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 17. As always, the venue will be Hanny’s house at 1300 Silver Avenue, with the performance taking place in the downstairs rumpus room. Those planning to attend should think about having cash for a preferred donation of $25. All of that money will go to the musicians. There will be two sets separated by a potluck break. As a result, all who plan to attend are encouraged to bring food and/or drink to share. Seating is first come, first served; and the doors will open at 3:30 p.m.
