The Next Omni Video: Filippos Manoloudis

Title frame for the Filippos Manoloudis video (from its YouTube Web page)
The next OMNI on-Location video will be released by the Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts this coming Sunday. Unlike last Sunday’s release, which consisted of a single relatively short composition, this will be a program of three selections. That program will be performed by Filippos Manoloudis; and it was filmed in Frankfurt, Germany, at the Hochschule für Musik und Darstellende Kunst Frankfurt am Main, which was founded in 1878 by the banker (and music patron) Dr. Joseph Hoch.
Manoloudis will begin his program with seven of the movements from 44 Children’s Pieces on Greek Melodies by Ioannis Constantinidis (who composed popular music under the name Kostas Giannidis), arranged for guitar by Fotis Koutsothodoros. This will be followed by the three guitar compositions by Tōru Takemitsu collected under the title Folios. The program will conclude with Valses poéticos, a collection of eight waltzes for piano, which Manoloudis arranged for himself. The entire video will run for about 35 minutes.
As usual, the performance will be streamed through the Omni Foundation’s YouTube channel. The specific YouTube Web page for this program has already been created. Those that visit this page now will see that it will become available for viewing at 11 a.m. on Sunday, March 24. There is no charge for admission, which means that these performances are made possible only by the viewers’ donations. A Web page has been created for processing contributions, and any visits made prior to the streaming itself will be most welcome.
No comments:
Post a Comment