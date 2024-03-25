The Bleeding Edge: 3/25/2024

Once again, most of this week’s activities have already been reported. As readers will see, the first of those entries was a bit of a surprise:
- “Bleeding edge” saxophonist Kasey Knudsen will be playing at Mr. Tipple’s Jazz Club on Wednesday.
- Wednesday will also see the final Outsound Presents concert of this month, a third (bonus) LSG (Luggage Store Gallery) New Music Series event.
- The Lab will be presenting performances on both Thursday and Saturday.
- Audium will continue its NEW VOICES III performances on Friday and Saturday.
What remains to be reported is relatively modest.
Tuesday, March 26, 7 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares: The animals and giraffes ensemble was launched by composer Phillip Greenlief and writer Claudia La Rocco in 2013. Medicine for Nightmares will host a release party for their latest album on Evander Music, live@medicine for nightmares. Festivities will include performances by oboist Kyle Bruckmann and experimental sound artist Alexandra Buschman-Román, both of whom contributed to the album. Special guests, also associated with animals and giraffes, will include Chris Cooper, Tom Djll, Danishta Rivero, and Zachary James Watkins. (Readers uncertain about what to expect may wish to consult the report on this site about brittle feebling, an album released in 2020 of quartet improvisations by Bruckmann and Djll joined by Jacob Felix Heule and Kanoko Nishi-Smith.) The venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. As always, there is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
Poster for Adobe Books Improv Night (from the BayImproviser Web page for the event being discussed)
Thursday, March 28, 8 p.m., Adobe Books: As readers will see from the above poster, this evening will be the latest installment of Adobe Books Improv Night. This involves improvising among a wide diversity of media. However, because music is included among those media, it seemed appropriate for acknowledgement on this site!
Friday, March 29, 7 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares: This is the usual weekly gig presented by David Boyce. This week he will host the duo of cellist Ben Davis and Nishi-Smith, who will probably be bringing her koto, since a piano may not be available. As was the case on Tuesday (above), there will be no charge for admission.
