Jazz Hang Records Disappoints Again

Cover of the album being discussed (from the Jazz Hang Records Web site)
Those reading this site yesterday are probably aware of my discontent with Jazz Hang Records for its release of the vocal album Bob Anderson LIVE! This morning I decided to give the label a second chance, checking out another vocal album. This one was The Gal That Got Away, a compilation of past recordings by vocalist Jack Wood with a “guest appearance” of the Australian jazz singer Nichaud Fitzgibbon on two of the tracks. Once again, the album (this time of twelve tracks) is available from download from Amazon.com (through the above hyperlink); and the CD is scheduled for release on Friday.
So as not to be entirely negative, I have to say that there were a few imaginative riffs from some of the instrumentalists. The guitar work for “Secret Love,” performed (presumably) by Doug MacDonald. made me sit up and take notice. The same can be said about the alto saxophone work by Greg Floor; and, on several of the tracks, the two made for a dynamic duo worthy of forming their own combo. There were also a few gratifying moments provided by the Salt Lake City Jazz Orchestra. All of those swallows could make for an inspiring spring if they did not have to contend with providing backup for mediocre vocal work.
If this is the complaint of a “grumpy old man,” then so be it. The fact is that I treasure every track I have of Ella Fitzgerald. Granted, she set a very high bar. However, I have little tolerance for any vocalist that cannot at least aspire to that height!
