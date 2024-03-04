The Bleeding Edge: 3/4/2024

Just about everything taking place this week on the Bleeding Edge has already been reported. That means that there will be only two new events, one of which will take place at what should now be a familiar venue. Those events that have been previously reported are as follows:
- Wednesday will see the first LSG (Luggage Store Gallery) New Music Series event of the month offered by Outsound Presents.
- NEW VOICES III will continue at Audium on Friday and Saturday.
- The Lab will launch a busy month of performances on Saturday.
- Old First Concerts will present its Centuries of Innovation in Celebration of International Women’s Day program on Sunday.
- Violinist Dan Flanagan will introduce eighteen new solo works at the Center for New Music.
The two previously unreported events are as follows:
Friday, March 8, 7 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares Bookstore & Gallery: This will be another evening of adventurous jazz. The music of Steve Lacy will be performed by saxophonists Phillip Greenlief and Jon Raskin. Rhythm will be provided by percussionists Jordan Glenn and Kjell Nordeson. This will be a far cry from the usual jazz combo, but that is what will make the event adventurous! As many readers will probably already know, the venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street; and, as always, there is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
Saturday, March 9, 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Mr. Tipple’s Recording Studio: Once again, the leading (only?) venue for jazz in the Civic Center will venture out on the Bleeding Edge. This time the performance will be by the Lisa Mezzacappa Quartet. Mezzacappa leads on bass with Aaron Bennett on the front line on tenor saxophone. The other members of the quartet will be Mark Clifford on vibraphone and drummer Eric Garland. Mr. Tipple’s is located at 39 Fell Street, on the south side of the street between Van Ness Avenue and Polk Street. Experience has taught me that this has become a very popular venue. The menu on the home page includes a hyperlink for making reservations, and using that hyperlink is strongly recommended!
