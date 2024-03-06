One week from this coming Sunday, InterMusic SF will partner with Classical California KDFC to present a free concert series. These will be relatively intimate offerings, showcasing the best of the Bay Area’s small ensemble musicians and soloists. The title of the series is Listen Local, and performances will take place in the Cha Chi Ming Recital Hall of the San Francisco Conservatory of Music. This is located on the top floor of The Bowes Performing Arts Center, which is at 200 Van Ness Avenue. Demand is likely to be high. I received the first announcement from InterMusicSF almost exactly 24 hours ago; and, as of this writing, tickets for the first two concerts in the series are already sold out! Fortunately, Eventbrite has created a “home page” for the entire series, where hyperlinks for tickets to future performances will be posted. (With any luck, this site will be able to notify readers about those future performances sufficiently in advance!)
Wednesday, March 6, 2024
InterMusic SF to Launch Free Concert Series
Posted by Stephen Smoliar at 9:12 AM
Labels: chamber music, music
