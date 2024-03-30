Lamplighters to Present Sullivan Before Gilbert

Those that really know their Gilbert and Sullivan lore are probably aware that Arthur Sullivan’s first comic opera was not the product of a partnership with W. S. Gilbert. Rather, that first effort was the one-act comic opera “Cox and Box,” setting a libretto by F. C. Burnand. According to his Wikipedia page, Burnand had an impressively prolific career; but these days he is known for little more (if any) than “Cox and Box.”
For those unfamiliar with this comic opera, the title is the name of two lodgers. Because one of them works at night, while the other has the more conventional “day job,” the landlord decides that he can make more money by charging both of them the same amount for occupying the same room. As might be guessed, the scheme falls apart when one of them takes a day off from work. Tempers flare, and a comedy of misfortune is born.
The Lamplighters production will be a very special fundraiser performance. The “very” has to do with the fact that the role of Cox will be taken by Robert Picardo, who is best known (at least to my generation) for his (somewhat officious) role as the Doctor (actually a hologram) in the Star Trek: Voyager series. The role of Box will be sung by Daniel Johnson, and Boz Austrian will perform as the landlord, Sergeant Bouncer. This production also includes a “Mrs.” Bouncer (quotation marks obligatory), performed by Robert Ring. (This character was not in Burnand’s original script.) The production will be staged by Cheryl Blalock, and the Music Director will be Brett Strader.
The event will begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 13. The venue will be the theatre on the second floor of the Marines’ Memorial Club, which is at 609 Sutter Street (south side), between Taylor Street and Mason Street. Admission for only the performance will be $99, and the run time will be one hour. For fundraising purposes, there will be a special Meet & Greet Reception after the show, which will include hors d’oeuvres and beverages. Admission will be by the VIP rate of $149. City Box Office has created a Web page for both ticket prices.
No comments:
Post a Comment