Mr. Tipple’s Celebrates Tammy Hall

The last time I saw jazz pianist Tammy Hall was this past August, when she was part of the combo that accompanied jazz vocalist Kenya Moses at Keys Jazz Bistro in North Beach. Since that time, Hall has had to deal with some health issues. Thankfully, she has returned to proper health; and that return will be celebrated by four different combos, all of which will be performing at Mr. Tipple’s Jazz Club tomorrow evening and night. All profits at the door will be directed to support her medical bills, so all those applauding in the audience should think about supporting the cause through dollars as well! Specifics are as follows; and in the interest of completeness, they will be preceded with information about tonight’s offerings. For those that do not already know, the venue is located in the Civic Center at 39 Fell Street, on the south side of the street between Van Ness Avenue and Polk Street. Tickets may be purchased in advance through the hyperlinks attached to the dates and times:
Friday, March 15, 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.: Beth Schenck will play alto saxophone and lead a quintet, whose other members will be Cory Wright on tenor saxophone, guitarist Matt Wrobel, Lisa Mezzacappa on bass, and drummer Jordan Glenn.
Friday, March 15, 9 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.: Keyboardist Sundra Manning will lead her organ trio, performing with drummer James Small and Clark Sims on bass; the trio will be joined by saxophonist Howard Wiley.
Saturday, March 16, 5 p.m.: The schedule for the four different combos contributing to celebrate Hall’s return to health will be as follows:
- 5–6:30 p.m.: The SambaDa quartet of Papiba Godinho (guitar and vocals), Annie Stafford (saxophone), Abel Damasceno (percussion and vocals), and Elvis Aeron (bass) will be joined by vocalist Dandha Da Hora.
- 6:45–8:15 p.m.: Vocalist Azure McCall will perform with the piano trio of Spencer Allen (piano), Gary Brown (bass), and Sylvia Cuenca (drums).
- 8:30–10 p.m.: Allen will remain at the piano to lead the trio of Ruth Davies on bass, drummer Ruthie Price, and Michaelle Goerlitz on percussion, all of whom will provide accompaniment for vocalist Christelle Durandy.
- 10:15–midnight: The final set will be taken by vocalist Tiffany Austin, who will be accompanied by Ruth Davies on bass, drummer Deszon Claiborne, and Mike Olmos on trumpet.
