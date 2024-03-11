The Bleeding Edge: 3/11/2024

This will be a really busy week on the Bleeding Edge with events taking place between today and Saturday. Fortunately, today’s event has already been reported. The full summary of previously reported events is as follows:
- The Center for New Music will present Dan Flanagan’s program of eighteen new solo works for violin today, the Tuple bassoon duo on Friday, G|O|D|W|A|F|F|L|E|N|O|I|S|E|P|A|N|C|A|K|E|S at noon on Saturday, and The Spoken Word Show that evening.
- The Lab will present its next three-set program on Tuesday, followed by two performances of a program based on works by Robert Ashely on Friday and Saturday, respectively.
- Leaving a Mark, a memorial concert for Mark Alburger, will take place on Saturday.
In addition, an afternoon event was added to the “Choices for March 16” article. If all that were not enough, there are four new events to report between tomorrow and Friday. There are as follows:
Tuesday, March 12, 7 p.m., Bird & Beckett Books and Records: Thanks, primarily, to ECM, I have accumulated a rather satisfying collection of Snakeoil recordings of combo performances led by Tim Berne on alto saxophone. However, my last article about him involved his move to Newvelle Records in April of 2021. This week he will be in San Francisco, and I do not think I have any record of his having visited previously. This will not be a performance by any of his Snakeoil colleagues. Rather, he will lead a trio with rhythm provided by drummer Tom Rainey and Gregg Belisle-Chi on guitar.
For those that do not already know, Bird & Beckett is located at 653 Chenery Street, a short walk from the Glen Park station that serves both BART and Muni. The price of admission is $20 in cash or Venmo for the cover charge. Given that only a limited number of people will be admitted, reservations are necessary and can be made by calling 415-586-3733. The phone will be answered during regular store hours, which are between noon and 6 p.m. on Tuesday through Sunday.
Wednesday, March 13, 7 p.m., City Lights Bookstore: This will be a celebration of the publication of Rita Bullwinkel’s Headshot presented jointly by City Lights and Viking Press. Bullwinkel will be present for a discussion with Oscar Villalon. There will also be readings by Venita Blackburn, Jennifer Cheng, and Ashley Nelson Levy. However, what makes this a “Bleeding Edge” occasion will be the music provided by Theresa Wong, one of the most adventurous cellists in the Bay Area. I have always felt that City Lights was one of the major landmarks in San Francisco. However, for those not yet aware of the place, it is located in North Beach at 261 Columbus Avenue, just south of the intersection with Broadway.
Thursday, March 14, 8 p.m., Peacock Lounge: Regular readers are probably more familiar with this venue than they are with City Lights! They probably also know that this week includes the second Thursday of the month, which means that it will be time for the usual three-hour show consisting of four sets. EKG is the duo of Ernst Karel and Kyle Bruckmann. The former works with reality-based audio and experimental nonfiction cinema, while the latter combines his oboe skills with underground noise. Transient is another duo, this time with multi-instrumentalist David Molina performing with drummer and sound designer Kevin Woodruff. The Grotesque duo of Randylee Sutherland and Aimee Hamel performs with strings, reeds, vocals, hand percussion, and tapes. Finally, the Noriegas describes itself as “Berkeley’s worst noise rock band!”
As readers probably know by now, the Peacock Lounge is located in the Lower Haight (sometimes known as Haight-Fillmore) at 552 Haight Street, between Fillmore Street and Steiner Street. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. to enable the first set to begin at 8 p.m. sharp. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $5 and $15. As in the past, no one will be turned away for lack of funds.
Friday, March 15, 7 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares Bookstore & Gallery: Reed player David Boyce will perform with special guests Living Room and Black Edgar. Once again, the venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. As always, there is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
No comments:
Post a Comment