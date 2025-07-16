Chez Hanny to Begin August with Another Trio

Martin Nevin, Julian Shore, and Allan Mednard (photograph by Luke Marantz, courtesy of Braithwaite & Katz)
As was the case this month, the first Jazz Chez Hanny concert for next month will be a trio performance. The trio will be led by pianist Julian Shore, performing with Martin Nevin on bass and drummer Allan Mednard. The performance will feature tracks from Shore’s latest album, Sub Rosa, which was released at the beginning of this past June.
Admission remains $25 payable through cash or check. There is also a Zelle option of transferring the $25 to jazz@chezhanny.com. Donations will also be accepted, which are tax-deductible.
These events usually consist of two sets separated by a potluck break. As a result, all who plan to attend should bring food and/or drink to share. Seating is first come, first served; and, as a result, reservations are strongly recommended. Reservations are placed through electronic mail to jazz@ChezHanny.com with a Subject line mentioning “jazz,” “Chez Hanny,” or “concert” to avoid being mistaken for spam. Mail messages received after noon on the day of a performance are unlikely to be seen until after the show is over, and cancellations should be given at least 24 hours advance notice. Those attending should be vaccinated but are accepted on the honor system, and masks are optional. Finally, volunteer efforts for cleaning up after the show and moving furniture to accommodate both players and listeners are always appreciated.
The “house” for this house concert is located at 1300 Silver Avenue. This is best reached by public transportation by taking the Muni 44 bus going east from Glen Park Station. For those thinking of driving, parking tends to be available on Silver Avenue, Silliman Street, one block south of Silver, and Holyoke Street, which connects Silver and Silliman.
