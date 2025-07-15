The Bleeding Edge: 7/15/2025

Now that the holiday weekend has passed, things will pick up again on the Bleeding Edge. This will be a relatively active week. Only two of the events have already been reported:
- The next two revival performances of Audium VI on the 176 loudspeakers at Audium on Friday, July 18, and Saturday, July 19, at 7:30 p.m.
- The monthly G|O|D|W|A|F|F|L|E|N|O|I|S|E|P|A|N|C|A|K|E|S event on Saturday, July 19, at noon
The remaining events at familiar venues are as follows:
Tuesday (today), July 15, 7 p.m., Make-Out Room: This month’s Jazz at the Make-Out Room will present three sets, two of which will be solos. The soloists will serve as “bookends” for the program. Keyboardist Andrew Barnes Jamieson will take the opening set, and Sung Kim will conclude with an electronic set. Between them, Jaroba will lead a combo of winds, electronics, and invented instruments, which calls itself Infinite Monkeys. (Those wondering about the name of the group should check out the Infinite monkey theorem Web page on Wikipedia!)
As regular readers probably know by now, the Make-Out Room is located in the Mission at 3225 22nd Street. Doors will open at 6 p.m. There is no cover charge, so donations will be accepted and appreciated.
Thursday, July 17, 7 p.m., Black Cat Supper Club: Composer and pianist Thomas Linger will visit from New York. He will lead a quartet, whose other members are Asa Yuria on saxophones, drummer Michael Shekwoaga on drums, and bassist Felix Moseholm. He is likely to draw upon his latest album, Out In It for selections. The club is located at 400 Eddy Street on the northwest corner of Leavenworth Street.
Friday, July 18, 7 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares: This week’s Other Dimensions in Sound program will present two sets. Curator David Boyce will bring his reed work and electronics to a duo performance with PC Munoz, who will play broomstick, electric cajon, and percussion. The two of them call their combo Red Fast Luck. The second set will be taken by the Deciphering Broken Rhythms collective, an ongoing musical project of flutist Scott Oshiro. No information has been provided about any of the other members of the collective. The venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. As always, there is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
Cover of the Cosmicomics album (from its Bandcamp Web page)
Friday, July 18, 8:30 p.m., Bird & Beckett Books and Records: Some readers may recall that, in February of 2020, Queen Bee Records released the Cosmicomics album. The music was an eleven-movement suite composed by bassist Lisa Mezzacappa, inspired by the stories of Italo Calvino collected under the same title. The Lisa Mezzacappa Five will perform this suite in its entirety. The combo is a quintet, whose other members are Arron Bennet on tenor saxophone, vibraphonist Mark Clifford, Brett Carson on keyboards, and drummer Jordan Glenn. Bird & Beckett is located at 653 Chenery Street, a short walk from the Glen Park station for both Muni and BART. The collections of books and records are pretty impressive, so be prepared for the urge to buy something there!
Saturday, July 19, 7 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares: Boyce will return to this venue for a second performance on electronics and saxophones. This time he will lead a trio called Broun Fellinis, whose repertoire is described as “Afrofuturist vibes and Metabolicous music.” His partners in crime for this gig will be Kevin Carnes, alternating between samplers and drums, and bassist Kirk Peterson. Once again, there will be no charge for admission.
