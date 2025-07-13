Left Coast Chamber Plans for 2025/26 Season

The title of the 33rd season of the Left Coast Chamber Ensemble (LCCE) will be Restless Times. Four programs have been planned, the first three of which will take place at the usual venue of the Noe Valley Ministry. However, the season will conclude with a program that will be performed twice at the Ruth Williams Opera House. The Ministry is located in Noe Valley (of course) at 1021 Sanchez Street, just south of 23rd Street. The Opera House is at 4705 Third Street, easily accessible by the Third Street trolley line. Program specifics are as follows:
Design for the first program of the 33rd LCCE season (from the Web page for Midnight Memories)
Saturday, November 1, 7:30 p.m., Noe Valley Ministry: The title of the first program of the season is Midnight Memories: Mendelssohn, Mahler, Moderns. The “midnight” offering is Gustav Mahler’s Rückert-Lieder song cycle, which includes a setting of Friederich Rückert’s poem “Um Mitternacht” (at midnight). The vocalist will be soprano Nikki Einfeld, and David Hefti prepared the chamber music arrangement. The Mendelssohn of the title is Felix’s sister Fanny, whose Opus 11 piano trio will be performed. The “moderns” will provide the “bookends” for the program, which will begin with Roberto Sierra’s “Triptico.” The final selection will be “Sillage,” the winning submission to the 2024 Composition Contest, composed by Artur Akshelyan.
Sunday, February 1, 4 p.m., Noe Valley Ministry: The title of this program is also the title of the second of the three works to be performed: Metamorphosen. This was originally composed by Richard Strauss for ten violins, five violas, five cellos, and three double basses, scaled down to a septet for this occasion. It will be preceded by a double bass solo, Luciano Berio’s “Sequenza XIVb.” The program will begin with the world premiere performance of “Memories of Distortions of the Shell of the Water on the Lake Under the Light,” composed by Bahar Rayaee on a commission from the Fromm Foundation.
Friday, March 20, 7:30 p.m., Noe Valley Ministry: Volti will join LCCE in a program entitled Sound Stories. They will present the world premiere of “Oracles,” composed by Chris Castro for storyteller and musicians. The storyteller will be Susan Strauss. Pianist Allegra Chapman will perform a selection from Robert Schumann’s Opus 12, a set of eight pieces given the title Fantasiestücke (fantasy pieces). The other three composers to be presented on this program will be Mark Winges (“Seasons Falling Through the Clouds”), Robert Hughes (“Sonitudes”), and Shawn Okpebholo (“Fractured Water”).
Saturday, June 6, 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, June 7, 3 p.m., Ruth Williams Opera House: The season will conclude with a program entitled A Soldier’s Tale & Interrogations. The second half of the program will be devoted entirely to Igor Stravinsky’s “L'Histoire du soldat,” a theatrical work that was originally performed from the back of a truck. The program will begin with the world premiere of David Dominique’s “Interrogations.” Guest artist Omari Tau will serve as narrator.
