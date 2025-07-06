The SFP 2025–2026 Guitar Series

As usual, the San Francisco Performances (SFP) Guitar Series overlaps the Dynamite Guitars concert season presented by the Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts. However, during this coming season, only the first five concerts in The Robert and Ruth Dell Guitar Series will be shared with Omni as follows:
- October 18: Meng Su
- November 8: Los Angeles Guitar Quartet
- November 22: The Romeros
- March 14: David Russell
- March 28: Jason Vieaux and JIJI
These will be followed by a sixth concert, not shared with Omni because no guitars will be involved.
Members of the Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain (photograph by Stefan Mager, courtesy of San Francisco Performances)
Instead, the final concert in the series will see the return of The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain. (This will also be the final concert of the 2025–26 SFP season.) Their last visit took place in April of last year. The repertoire for that performance included classical (The Nutcracker), rock (ZZ Top), and the opening song for The Muppet Show.
The performance will begin, as usual, at 7:30 p.m. The venue will be Herbst Theatre, on the ground floor of the Veterans Building at 401 Van Ness Avenue. As in the past, the program will be announced from the stage. Ticket prices will be $100, $85, and $70.
No comments:
Post a Comment