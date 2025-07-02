PBO 2025/26: Five Concerts, Five Leaders

Once again, the Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra & Chorale (PBO) will invite a visiting conductor for each of the five concerts planned for the new season. Subscriptions are available for the full season of five concerts, as well as Choose-Your-Own subscriptions for four or three concerts. As in the past, all San Francisco performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. in Herbst Theatre, located at 401 Van Ness Avenue on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. Subscriptions are now on sale, and a Web page has been created, which provides separate hyperlinks for the available options. The San Francisco dates are as follows:
Thursday, October 16, Fury and Heartbreak: Václav Luks will conduct a program that will feature vocal selections by Benedetto Marcello, George Frideric Handel, and Antonio Vivaldi. The vocalist will be soprano Maya Kherani. There will also be two instrumental concerti a quattro by Baldassare Galuppi and Francesco Durante, respectively.
Friday, December 5, Gloria: Valérie Sainte-Agathe will conduct the “seasonal program” for the end of the year. That will include the eighth of the twelve Opus 6 concerti grossi by Arcangelo Corelli, best known as the “Christmas” concerto. This will be complemented at the conclusion of the program with the Philharmonia Chorale singing Antonio Vivaldi’s RV 589 Gloria. Each of these two works will be preceded by a premiere performance. The program will begin with the world premiere setting of the Nativity text “Quem Pastores Laudavere” by Roderick Williams. The Intermission will be followed by the United States premiere of Caroline Shaw’s “The Holdfast.”
Friday, February 6, Baroque Garlands: Philharmonia Baroque’s Music Director Emeritus Nicholas McGegan will return to the podium to present a program featuring two leading composers from the Baroque period and from adjacent countries. The program will begin with Handel’s HWV 232 Dixit Dominus (the Lord said), a setting of the text of Psalm 110. This will be followed by “La guirlande” (the garland), a one-act opera with many dance movements composed by Jean-Philippe Rameau.
Friday, March 13, Pearls of Sorrow: This may be the first time that American spirituals will be performed at a PBO event. They will be sung by countertenor Reginald Mobley. The conductor will be Christine Brandes. The other composers to be included on the program will be Pietro Locatelli, Johann Christoph Friedrich Bach, his father Johann Sebastian Bach, Heinrich Schütz, Dieterich Buxtehude, David Pohle, and Philipp Heinrich Erlebach.
Franz Conrad Löhr’s portrait of Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach (from Wikimedia Commons, public domain)
Thursday, April 23, Kinks and Quirks: The C.P.E. Bach Effect: Violinist Shunske Sato will lead the final program of the season. It will begin with the Wq. 183/3 symphony in F major by Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach. The remainder of the program will reflect on the different ways in which he influenced subsequent composers. In order of appearance, those composers will be Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Felix Mendelssohn, and Ludwig van Beethoven. Each composer will present a different genre: Incidental music from an early Mozart opera, the Mendelssohn violin concerto, and Beethoven’s first numbered symphony.
