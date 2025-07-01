The Bleeding Edge: 7/1/2025

Following up on a busy month, the first week of July will be relatively quiet. Most likely this has to do with the Fourth of July beginning a three-day weekend. There will be only two events to report, one of which will be on the Fourth itself. Specifics are as follows:
Scott Amendola hiding behind one of his instruments (from his BayImproviser Web page)
Wednesday, July 2, 11:30 a.m., Salesforce Park: From time to time, Salesforce Park serves as an outdoor performance space. In this case there will be a “Rooftop Jazz” performance. Saxophonist Kasey Knudsen will lead a trio with percussionist Scott Amendola and Danny Lubin-Laden on trombone. They will jam for about two hours.
Friday, July 4, 7 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares: Other Dimensions in Sound, curated by reed player David Boyce, will not be taking a holiday break! This week will be a duo performance. Josh Berman will play cornet, accompanied on cello by Fred Lonberg-Holm.
No comments:
Post a Comment