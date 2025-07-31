SFCO: 2025–2026 MainStage Season

Since August tends to be the month in which concert-goers finalize their subscription plans, it seems timely to offer a preview article for the 2025–26 season of the San Francisco Chamber Orchestra (SFCO). Those familiar with this ensemble probably know that there is no charge for admission; and all that is required is an RSVP, which is conveniently achieved on a concert-by-concert basis through hyperlinks on the Web page for MainStage Concerts. However, as of this writing, the only hyperlinks that have been enabled are those for the first two of the four programs of the season. Specifics for all of those programs in San Francisco, which will begin at 7:30 p.m., are as follows:
Jory Fankuchen leading SFCO in St. Mark’s Lutheran Church (courtesy of SFCO)
Friday, October 17, St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, Celebrating Robin!: As might be expected, the soloist for this program will be Concertmaster Robin Sharp. She will be soloist in a performance of Max Bruch’s first violin concerto. The program will begin with Luwig van Beethoven's “Egmont” Overture. This will be followed by selections from Jennifer Higdon's Dance Card suite.
Tuesday, December 30, Herbst Theater, The Revolutionary Artist: As was the case last year, I am not quite sure how to “decode” the title of this program. It probably refers to the seventh symphony of Ludwig van Beethoven, but it could also apply to Niccolò Paganini. Violinist LIsa Saito will make her debut performing the first movement of his first violin concerto. The program will begin with the fourth movement of the third symphony by Louise Farrenc, who was probably regarded as “revolutionary” simply for composing symphonies!
Friday, February 27, Taube Atrium Theater, Seeing Double: I am not sure how to “decode” the title of this program. It will begin with “Scene Symphony,” composed for string orchestra by Jens Insen on a SFCO commission enabled through support from the National Endowment for the arts. Harpsichordist Jory Vinikour will be soloist in a performance of the concerto for harpsichord and orchestra by Philip Glass. The program will then conclude with Joseph Haydn's Hoboken I/49 symphony, given the title “La Passione.”
Friday, May 1, Taube Atrium Theater, The Young Masters: This title refers to composers that got their start at an early age. It will included two “fifths,” the first the violin concerto by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (K. 219 in A major, known as the “Turkish”) and the fifth symphony of Franz Schubert (D. 485 in B-flat major).
For those that do not already know, St. Mark’s Lutheran Church is located at 1111 O’Farrell Street, just west of the corner of Franklin Street, and the Taube Atrium Theater is located on the fourth (top) floor of the Veterans Building at 401 Van Ness Avenue.
