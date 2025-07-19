Voices of Music Announces 2025–2026 Season

Once again, Voices of Music has announced four concerts for its 2025–2026 season. The first two will take place in the Concert Hall of the San Francisco Conservatory of Music building at 50 Oak Street. The remaining two will then move to the Old First Presbyterian Church at 1751 Sacramento Street on the southeast corner of Van Ness Avenue. Subscriptions for the entire season are currently on sale for prices between $220 and $140. A single Web page has been created for processing both subscriptions and individual events. General admission for individual concerts will be between $63 and $10. Program details have not yet been finalized; but dates, venues, and program titles for the four concerts are as follows:
Saturday, November 8, 7:30 p.m.: The title of this program will be The Voice of the Viol, but it will honor the Italian printer Ottaviano Petrucci. While Petrucci is often misidentified as the first publisher of sheet music with movable type, he was the first publisher of polyphonic music. The program will feature familiar composers published by Petrucci, such as Josquin des Prez and Heinrich Isaac. Vocalist Danielle Reutter-Harrah will perform with an ensemble that will demonstrate their new set of early Renaissance viols.
Saturday, December 20, 7:30 p.m.: This year mark’s the 300th anniversary of the publication of Antonio Vivaldi’s Opus 8, Il Cimento dell’armonia de dell’inventione. For those unfamiliar with the title, the first four concertos have a title of their own, which is far more familiar: The Four Seasons! The program will also include one of the composer’s concertos for four violins. Participating violinists will be Elizabeth Blumenstock, YuEun Kim, Isabelle Seula Lee, and Augusta McKay Lodge.
Soprano Amanda Forsythe (from the Web page for the 2025–2026 season for Voices of Music)
Saturday, February 14, 7:30 p.m.: Valentine’s Day will be celebrated with a program entitled Love Songs from the 17th Century. The composers will be from England and Italy. The vocalist will be soprano Amanda Forsythe.
Saturday, April 18, 7:30 p.m.: The title of the final program will be The Secret Garden. These were built for relaxation and escape from urban line. Selections have not been finalized, but there will be a world premiere of a new work along with selections from the baroque and pre-baroque periods. Soprano Molly Netter will join the ensemble as vocalist.
