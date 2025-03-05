“Birdophobia” for Flute and Guitar

The latest OMNI on-Location video was released by the Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts early this afternoon. The music was the first movement of Takashi Yoshimatsu’s Opus 15, his Digital Bird Suite. The title of that movement is “Birdophobia.”
Dejan Gavrić and Goran Krivokapić playing “Birdophobia” (from the YouTube video of their performance)
The work was composed for the duo of flute and guitar, with the flute “playing the role” of the digital bird. On the new video, that “role” is taken by flutist Dejan Gavrić, performing with Goran Krivokapić on guitar. The entire movement is a bit less than four minutes in duration. In other words, like many of the bird songs we encounter in the natural world, it is over before the tune has really registered with us! In spite of that brevity, the music is definitely engaging enough that many attentive listeners will probably give it (at least) a second try!
