Plan for David Conte’s 2025 Faculty Artist Recital

Composer David Conte (from the Web page for the forthcoming recital of his compositions)
Almost exactly a year ago this site announced David Conte’s Faculty Artist Recital at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music. This year’s installment will begin with a world premiere followed by a retrospective account of solo piano music from the last quarter of the last century. The remaining two works on the program were composed in 2018 and 2023, respectively.
The program will begin with the world premiere. The San Francisco Girls Chorus will sing two a cappella settings of poems by Donald Jeffrey Hayes: “Threnody” and “Benediction.” They will be led by their Artistic Director Valérie Sainte-Agathe. This will be followed by the earliest work on the program, a three-movement sonatine for solo piano, composed between 1975 and 1978, which will be performed by Daniel Strebulaev.
In contrast to the Hayes poems, soprano Ellen Leslie will sing settings of three of the witty verses by Ogden Nash, completed in 2018. Her accompanist at the piano will be Kevin Korth. The program will continue with another vocal selection, “The Young Mother,” sung by bass-baritone Enrico Lagasca. He will be accompanied by the Friction Quartet, whose members are violinists Kevin Rogers and Otis Harriel, Mitso Floor on viola, and cellist Doug Machiz. Friction will then conclude the program with the second (Scherzo) movement from Conte’s third string quartet, which he completed last year.
